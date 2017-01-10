Uganda: Amolatar Residents Evict Herdsmen

Amolatar — Residents of Amolatar District have evicted herdsmen, commonly referred to as Balalo, who have been grazing their animals in the area, accusing the pastoralists of having no respect for humanity.

At least three herdsmen had reportedly rented land belonging to a resident of Epyel Cell only identified as Mr Olir around July last year to enable them graze their 60 herds of cattle.

More than 17 herdsmen also brought in more cattle, and each year, the herdsmen would settle the land owner with one big bull, which costs more than Shs1 million in Amolatar.

Soon after the visitors settled on the land, they started facing hostile treatment, with the area residents further accusing them of theft and being rude.

Last month, the matter was made worse when one of the herdsmen reportedly went to Namasale Sub-county, still in Amolatar, and allegedly stole one cow.

The suspect was arrested and made to return the stolen cow with a fine of unknown value.

After that incident, the community of Namasale believed their Amolatar counterparts could be hosting wrong guests.

Amolatar Town Council chairperson Emmy Awango confirmed his people lost confidence in the pastoralists soon after one of them stole from Namasale Sub-county.

"Last week, they (herdsmen) came to my office registering their complaints, but I told them I couldn't do much to help since I did not attend the previous meeting they had with the community," Mr Awongo told Daily Monitor on Monday, adding: "Since then, I have neither seen the herdsmen nor heard from them."

From experience

Mr Fred Ogwang, a former LC3 councillor for Etam Sub-county, described the herdsmen as "thieves" that cannot be allowed to settle in Lango sub-region.

"They are not only thieves, but bigheaded and rude," he told Daily Monitor via telephone on Monday, adding that in their recent meeting with the Balalo, it was resolved that the visitors must leave forthwith.