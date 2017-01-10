Uganda: One Year Later, Kilembe Mines Is Yet to Reopen

Photo: Gunnar Ries

Kilembe Mines in Uganda.

Kasese — It is nearly a year ever since activities at Kilembe Copper Mines Limited in Kasese District were put to a halt by National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) as a result of non-compliance to environmental standards.

The project manager, Mr Alex Kwatampora Binego, told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have finalised the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with Nema, the implementing agency, and would soon resume business.

"We are still closed. Our EIA is done but not yet out. We hope to open fully in February or March. We just have few issues to sort out with Nema and government but otherwise, all other issues are done," Mr Kwatampora said.

The project manager did not give details but disclosed they have to make some remittances as per the agreement.

In February 2016, NEMA wrote to the management of Tibet Hima, a mining company that took over Kilembe Mines Limited in June 2013, warning them about waste management.

In his letter, the Nema executive director, Mr Tom Okurut, said the authority noted with concern that despite numerous reminders and notices to the mining firm advising it to comply with environmental requirements applicable to the Tibet Hima Mining Company Limited (THMCL) mine developments and operations, THMCL has not addressed these issues as needed.

According to February 25, 2016 letter, THMCL was supposed to have addressed the management and disposal of mine tailings.

Mr Okurut argued that before Uganda enacted environmental laws and standards, tailings were dumped in the nearest convenient location including nearby wetlands or rivers but this would introduce sediment and contaminants into those water bodies in many cases adversely affect aquatic life.

He added that some of the worst environmental consequences of mining have been associated with the poor handling of tailings and disposal within nearby rivers.

"Inspection by officers from the authority to Kilembe reveals that the mine tailings from the THMCL activities are either deposited into river Nyamwamba or within the 100 meter river protection zone of the river bank," Mr Okurut wrote.

NEMA advised that a facility engineered for proper tailings treatment or handling/storage is established by THMCL guided by relevant environmental laws and procedures.

When contacted last Friday, the Kasese District environmental officer, Mr Augustine Kooli, said the operations at Kilembe mines were closed temporarily until the company comes up with (EIA).