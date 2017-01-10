Uganda: 10 Detained As Police Close NGO Offices

Sironko — Police in Sironko District have closed offices for Compassion-Africa, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), and detained 10 staff over alleged extortion.

The local NGO that claims to have several branches in Africa, is accused of conning people in Sironko with the promise of sponsoring their children's education from primary school to university and empowering poor families.

The offices were closed on the orders of the Sironko RDC, Mr Moses Wamoto, after getting several complaints from both residents and local leaders.

Police also carried away four computers where they hope to get information to inform their investigations.

The Sironko DPC, Mr Wilfred Bagenda, confirmed the arrest of the 10 NGO staff at the weekend.

He alleged that the suspects have been conning people in various parts of the district.

"We have arrested them and closed their office as our investigations continue. We want to know their work in the district," said Mr Bagenda.

He said the suspects, who are currently detained at Sironko Central Police Station will be charged with extortion.

"We have opened a general police inquiry to establish how many people and how much money they have conned in the whole district," he said.

Mr Wamoto told Daily Monitor that the suspects invaded the district last year and started conning locals with fake promises.

"As security team, we got complaints and swung into action last Friday," he said.

Mr Wamoto, who heads security matters in the district, identified some of the people arrested as Ms Angela Asiimwe Nasira, the director of the said NGO.

"We have reports that they first coned people in Butaleja, Pallisa, Tororo and Manafwa before coming to Sironko but here we have managed to arrest them. We are interrogating them to get more details," he said.

According to Mr Wamoto, about 490 people had been conned of about Shs4.5 million.

He further directed the NGO director to make sure that people get back their money.

The Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Mr Sowali Kamulya, confirmed that recently, the same NGO conned parents in Butaleja and Pallisa under the guise of sponsoring their children's education.

"They recruited students they claimed they were going to sponsor but ran away," said Mr Kamulya.

