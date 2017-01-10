Nigeria: Kebbi Records 115 Cases of Missing Children

Birnin Kebbi — Kebbi State recorded 115 cases of missing children last year, the state Director of Sharia, Abubakar Muhammad Lamne has said.

Lamne, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sharia Matters, said the Hisbah committee under the Hisbah and Sharia Board also recovered 42 recovered children, who were handed over to their parents, handled 44 cases of unwanted pregnancy, 17 thrown away babies, recovered four dead bodies, handled one homosexual case, 18 forced marriages and nine cases of Hajj fraud.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Birnin Kebbi on his last year achievements, the director further said that they were also successful in resolving 501cases arising from disputes between spouses, friends, parents and their children, amongst others, while prosecuting 134 cases in court.

Lamne explained that the work of Hisbah Committee in the state in curbing societal vices was enormous and could not have been successful without the support of the state government, with cooperation of the security agencies.

He added also that 22 youths were arrested for camping young girls in hotels, 20 women were arrested for prostitution, 11 youths were nabbed for drug and Indian hemp use, one woman arrested for abortion, three persons apprehended and taken to court for stealing animals.

The committee, according to him, also amicably resolved 25 debt cases and confiscated clothing materials with Allah's inscription on them as well as counselled 134 persons on various issues.

The director expressed appreciation to the state government for providing 15 motorcycles and two vehicles, which he said would go a long way in making the job of the committee easy. He, however, appealed to the state government to resuscitate all the 21 local government offices of the board to make its job smooth.