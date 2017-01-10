Uganda: Businessman Sues National Water and Sewerage Corporation Over Land

Masaka — A businessman has instructed National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in Masaka to vacate land housing the town's water treatment plant or pay a monthly rent of Shs20m.

Mr Gerald Kasozi claims there is a 30-year lease on the land which NWSC ought to respect.

"I acquired the land legally and I have a land title. If NWSC want to continue using it, they should pay some money," he said during an interview yesterday.

"I am planning to put up a modern rehabilitation centre to benefit vulnerable children from the southern region," Mr Kasozi added explaining that the rehabilitation centre would, however, occupy a portion of the land.

Mr Kasozi has already filed a case at Masaka High Court seeking to evict NWSC from the land.

This comes days after Mr Joseph Mugenyi, the branch manager NWSC, last week told a regional stakeholders meeting in Masaka that the controversy surrounding ownership of the land is likely to affect their operations in the near future.

Importance

The four-acre piece of land located on Masaka-Mbarara highway constitutes an important catchment area that feeds Nabajjuzi swamp, a source where NWSC also pumps its water from. Mr Mugyenyi said producing clean and safe water has become expensive due to the continued encroachment on Nabajjuzi swamp catchment area.

"The town lacks a gazetted garbage dumping site and some of the garbage collected from Masaka Municipality is dumped in Nabajjuzi swamp which is the main source of water supplied to Masaka and the neighboring districts.

Some participants at the stakeholders meeting faulted Masaka Mayor Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo and his technical team for not protecting public land in the area.

The Masaka Municipality water engineer, Mr Elias Jjuuko, condemned politicians in the area for what he called "poking their noses into technical issues" which they are not conversant with.

"Someone sits in an office and sanctions the giveaway of an important site without thinking about the environment. This is unacceptable," he said

However, Masaka Municipality deputy Town Clerk, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Gwavu, distanced the municipality leaders from selling off the water treatment plant land, insisting the sale of Kumbu Forest Reserve, which is adjacent to the plant was halted after realising that its destruction would lead to an ecological disaster.

Approval

In 2015, Masaka Municipal Council hastily passed a resolution sanctioning the giveaway of the forest reserve and the adjacent Red Banner Estate after their allowances were withheld for several months although some councillors had objected to the deal. The estate is currently rented by Kampala University, Masaka Campus at a cost of about Shs20 million annually.

Nabajjuzi wetland is a tributary of Katonga River basin, which drains into Lake Victoria. It covers 2,144 hectares and is a gazetted Ramsar site (protected area) due to its importance. The Ramsar site extends north along the Nabajjuzi valley for 40kms from Masaka town to its confluence with the (equally swampy) main swamp of Katonga River.