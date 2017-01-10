10 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Liberal Party Members to Embrace Pan-Africanism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elias Hakizimana

Senior leaders of the Liberal Party (PL) have committed to uphold the values of Pan-Africansim and help entrench them in their members across the country.

The Pan-Africanism virtues, PL leaders said, will also be a key driver in enabling the country achieve its development aspirations, especially under roadmaps like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The PL leaders said this, on Sunday, during the party's political bureau meeting in which top party leaders were briefed on the advantages of Pan-Africanism and also given an update on how far the country has gone in implementing SDGs.

The meeting was presided over by party president Donatille Mukabalisa, who said they would intensify sensitisation of their members on both Pan-Africanism and SDGs.

"Such campaigns increase our level of participation in national development, which is something we always put forward. Our members need to always be on top of such programmes," said Mukabalisa, who is also the Speaker of Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, Uzziel Ndagijimana, the sate minister for economic planning, assured the participants that Government will achieve the UN-sponsored Sustainable Development Goals.

"We will achieve the SDGs because we are building on a foundation laid by the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and lessons learnt from them. Basing on efforts in place, we hope to have a great achievement in next 15 years," said Ndagijimana.

SDGs are a UN initiative. Officially known as 'Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development' is a set of seventeen aspirational "Global Goals" with 169 targets between them.

Clarisse Kanyange Seminega, the vice president of Liberal Party in Ngoma District, said it was important that such programmes are passed to leaders in different capacities, especially those who live and work outside Kigali.

Meanwhile, Protais Musoni, the chairperson of Pan-African Movement, Rwanda Chapter, said Africa needs to strive to increase its share on the global economy, where the continent exports a paltry 2 per cent.

"This can for example be improved by moving from subsistence agriculture to commercialised farming, embrace manufacturing as well as leverage the infrastructure already in place for information technology to move the country forward," Musoni said.

Rwanda

Ombudsman Seeks Special Court for Corruption Cases

A special court or a special desk within Rwandan courts should be established to bring about efficiency in trying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.