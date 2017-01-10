Uganda: Kalangala to Streamline Water Transport

Kalangala — Passenger boats that lack sea or water worthy certificates will not be allowed to ply various routes within Kalangala District starting this year, the district chairperson, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, has revealed.

This, according to Mr Lugoloobi, will help reduce water accidents on Lake Victoria.

A sea worthy certificate is one of the minimum requirements provided by the Ministry of Transport for any passenger or cargo boat plying a given route.

Apart from larger marine vessels such as MV Kalangala, MV Ssese and MV Pearl, only two other boats - one owned by Ssese Island Nature Conservation and Tourism Association (Ssencata) and another by Kalangala Forum for People Living with HIV/Aids Network (Kafophan) have certificates that allow them to transport both passengers and cargo. Other passenger boats that sail to the different destinations in the outlying Islands are not licensed, according to Mr Lugoloobi.

"We are going to screen all passenger boats to ascertain whether they possess sea worthy certificates. The time is now to acquire such certificates because boats without them will not be allowed to transport passengers by end of this year," he said during an interview yesterday.

He said this was part of the resolutions passed during a special council sitting last week adding that the district is going to work closely with local security operatives to ensure that all passenger boats provide life jackets to their passengers.

Timely intervention

The district's intervention comes less than a month after an overloaded boat capsized in Lake Victoria after being hit by strong winds and twelve people drowned. The victims were traveling from Bukasa in Kalangala District to Entebbe mainland for Christmas festivals. Only four people who had life jackets survived and six bodies are still missing.

Mr Lugoloobi said after guaranteeing water-worthiness of all passenger boats, the next step will be ensuring that all boats are under the command of persons with valid certificates of competence (skipper's certificates)

Mr Richard Musisi, the Kalangala District police commander said: "What we need is full support from all stakeholders so that we improve water transport to acceptable standards."