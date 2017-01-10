Tanzania: Sexual Corruption Is Bad - Let's Fight It

Opening the eighth Tanzania Women Judges Association (TAWJA) in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, the Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, pointed to one vice that she said was prevalent in our society - sexual corruption.

Coming from the vice-president, we believe that she had her statistics and facts right, which again is cause for concern - the big question being why the malpractice should continue despite all calls, all efforts to stem it.

It saddens most to hear that after all these years of the struggle towards greater women's emancipation and eradication of all forms of injustices against women, some people, including officials in both public and private institutions could still think about or practice sexual corruption.

It is at folly's height and at the pinnacle of barbarism to see some people entrusted with the responsibility to manage public and private institutions to engage in sexual extortion to get our sisters, our daughters, our aunts and our mothers into employment.

Sexual corruption is no different from other forms of graft, perhaps even worse as it is a worst form of extortion, an act of high humiliation and degradation.

Imagine a bright young woman who has excelled in her studies at the university and passed with flying colours having to yield to sexual corruption at the hands of some manager or departmental head to go through the interview and get the job! Yet it has happened, it is happening - and as the vice-president noted, it is continuing.

Just in the same manner in which people entrusted with high offices, who demand bribe in return for some favour, including getting personalised medical care, releasing some file in some public office or to grant land applications are reported to antigraft authorities, it is high time those who ask for sex from female job applicants first before offering them jobs get reported too.

In some bizarre cases, some well-performing female employees have been denied promotion just because they have refused to hop into bed with some unscrupulous employer or senior employer at their work places.

It is gratifying to note that VP Samia has expressed commitment to support the struggle against such a vice and many others that have been affecting career advancement among women employees. In this the vice-president has got the support of all Tanzanians.