Paul Mundandi — FC PLATINUM goalkeeper Petros "Budro" Mhari has broken his silence on his exclusion in the Zimbabwe national team that will be taking part at the AFCON tournament.

Mhari told The Herald he supports the decision by the coach and has thrown his weight behind the team that was selected to play at the tournament.

Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa has taken Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Benard and ZPC Kariba's Takabva Mawaya as his three goalkeepers for the Gabon tournament.

The former Dynamos coach has resisted the pressure to call the FC Platinum goalkeeper and settled for his trusted lieutenants who also included Under-20 shot stopper Nelson Chadya when he announced the provisional squad last month.

The exclusion of the Castle Lager Goalkeeper of the Year from the Warriors squad generated a lot of debate among fans and the media.

But Mhari feels Pasuwa made the right decision.

"Do not give Mudhara Pasuwa pressure. I respect his decision and I have no hard feelings at all as some people are saying. The goalkeepers he called up have done nothing wrong.

"I talk to Pasuwa and we have good relations and it's the fans and the Press who want to make our relationship sour. Vanhu vari kuedza kuda kundipesanisa naye.

"If you love me as you claim I urge you to keep quiet on the issue. The truth is you are giving me pressure for no apparent reason. My omission is not about the fact that I snubbed Dynamos.

"I wanted to join Dynamos at one point, but they took their time to sign me and my then coach at Hwange, Tenant (Chilumba), asked me to join FC Platinum who had a better offer.

"The Dynamos stories coming in the papers are not true. The noise people are making sound as if I am pushing them to do that on my behalf."

He said he believes in Mukuruva and Donovan.

"I am 120 percent behind Mukuruva and Donovan. When I won the Goalkeeper of the Year award, they were the first to congratulate me," the 'keeper said.

"If we win in Gabon the credit comes to Zimbabwe and if they perform extremely well they would be flying the national flag high and it will put the Zimbabwean 'keepers on the map.

"People should know that we have a WhatsApp group for all the goalkeepers' in Zimbabwe and we discuss a lot of things. We are united and not jealousy of each other.

"I am happy that Donovan saved a penalty (in Cote d'Ivoire) and if I was not busy I was supposed to go and welcome the team, especially my fellow goalkeepers.

"I always greet my coach (Pasuwa) when we meet, I am happy and I do not have hard feelings and I will appeal once more to the people of Zimbabwe not to destroy our relations."

Mhari said he could one day end up being coached by Pasuwa at club level.

"One day he might be coaching me at a local club because this is football we are talking about," said Mhari.

"What happens if he calls me to the national team and then I fail to perform? I know that Pasuwa is a very good friend of my coach (Norman Mapeza) and he has watched some of our games in Zvishavane.

"They get along and people should not be seen to be destroying the relationship. Mukuruva, Bernard and Chadya are youngsters who have a very bright future and Mudhara Pasuwa has vision because he is preparing a solid team for the future."