Uganda: Ministry of Health Workers Barred From Accessing Their Offices After Fire Outbreak

Ministry of health workers have been barred from entering their offices until police release a preliminary report into yesterday's fire.

Police are expected to release the report later today.

The workers who had reported for duty this morning have been told to wait or return home by police who have sealed off the place.

Yesterday fire affected the quality assurance office, part of the reproductive health office and the child health division according to the ministry spokesperson, Ms Vivian Sserwanja.

The state minister for primary health care, Dr Joyce Kaducu, while briefing the workers at the ministry this morning said only employees with urgent assignments have been allowed to access the premises but will in the meantime perform their tasks outside the building.

"We are giving police a chance to conduct its investigations and come out with a preliminary report and then the workers will be allowed to occupy their respective offices," Dr Kadocu said.

The affected building has been cordoned off to allow police detectives and forensic experts who are currently inside the building carrying out investigations.

ASP Okobo Godfrey, the Acting Commissioner for Fire Prevention at Fire and Rescue Services yesterday said that they had managed to put out the fire but have not yet established its cause.

Mr Okobo further said that they suspect that the fire started in a pantry on the third floor of the building.