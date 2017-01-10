10 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Artiste Eyes South African Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Naledi Sande — Zimbabwean-born musician, poet, producer and preacher Prince Titus Munondo Zhakata, aka Psaltz, is trying to penetrate the prestigious South African music market.

Most Recently, Psaltz has featured on South African veteran poet Bongani Mavuso's soon to be released album. Psaltz features on the album as a poet, vocalist and mbira player.

The sensational blend of his Shona poetic artistry and mbira playing skills as well as his singing has rocked Kwazulu Natal. The 24-year-old Psaltz began his musical journey at the age of 12 when he developed interest in playing the keyboard.

The multi-talented artiste whose name, Psaltz, is a combination of four names, Psalmist Prince Titus Zhakata, hails from Harare.

To date, Psaltz has worked with Flame B, New Generation Choir, Gamuchirai Magadzire, Amagents Jazz, Joel J Chiviru, Limitless Call Family Licafa, Tatenda Mahachi, the duo of Likembe Aggabus Nyabinde and Poet Itai, Trymore Bande, Phebion Tagarira, Miniter Brian Tibu and Minister Lawrence Chirindo where he was a bassist, keyboardist and vocalist.

Psaltz aspires to take the message of Jesus Christ to the world and has a passion to be used by God to create an atmosphere for worship through his music as well as to function as a minister and entertainer at corporate functions, weddings and parties.

"I believe I was called to be a preacher and Psalmist and I will do it through music," said Psaltz.

Psaltz is also a producer who has just begun his career in the production industry. To date, he has produced three powerful albums. The first was for Minister Larry Chirindo of Zimbabwe, who is based in Durban South Africa.

Psaltz has also co-produced a Maskandi album - local IsiZulu music - for Mgeshe. He has also made a mark on the music of Minister Brian Tibu of Zimbabwe, who is also based in Durban.

Psaltz's forthcoming album, "Afro-Praise" from which his latest single "Tsime reropa" springs, exudes his deep appreciation for the rich Zimbabwean and African rhythm.

Zimbabwe

Deputy Minister Gandawa Says Arrest 'Unlawful'

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa yesterday said he was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.