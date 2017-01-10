Naledi Sande — Zimbabwean-born musician, poet, producer and preacher Prince Titus Munondo Zhakata, aka Psaltz, is trying to penetrate the prestigious South African music market.

Most Recently, Psaltz has featured on South African veteran poet Bongani Mavuso's soon to be released album. Psaltz features on the album as a poet, vocalist and mbira player.

The sensational blend of his Shona poetic artistry and mbira playing skills as well as his singing has rocked Kwazulu Natal. The 24-year-old Psaltz began his musical journey at the age of 12 when he developed interest in playing the keyboard.

The multi-talented artiste whose name, Psaltz, is a combination of four names, Psalmist Prince Titus Zhakata, hails from Harare.

To date, Psaltz has worked with Flame B, New Generation Choir, Gamuchirai Magadzire, Amagents Jazz, Joel J Chiviru, Limitless Call Family Licafa, Tatenda Mahachi, the duo of Likembe Aggabus Nyabinde and Poet Itai, Trymore Bande, Phebion Tagarira, Miniter Brian Tibu and Minister Lawrence Chirindo where he was a bassist, keyboardist and vocalist.

Psaltz aspires to take the message of Jesus Christ to the world and has a passion to be used by God to create an atmosphere for worship through his music as well as to function as a minister and entertainer at corporate functions, weddings and parties.

"I believe I was called to be a preacher and Psalmist and I will do it through music," said Psaltz.

Psaltz is also a producer who has just begun his career in the production industry. To date, he has produced three powerful albums. The first was for Minister Larry Chirindo of Zimbabwe, who is based in Durban South Africa.

Psaltz has also co-produced a Maskandi album - local IsiZulu music - for Mgeshe. He has also made a mark on the music of Minister Brian Tibu of Zimbabwe, who is also based in Durban.

Psaltz's forthcoming album, "Afro-Praise" from which his latest single "Tsime reropa" springs, exudes his deep appreciation for the rich Zimbabwean and African rhythm.