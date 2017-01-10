9 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kabaka Mutebi's Palace Torched in Arson Attack

Photo: Daily Monitor
Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.
By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Police have deployed armed officers at Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi's palace in Nakasongola Township following an arson attack yesterday morning by unknown persons.

The suspected arson attack was carried out at around 3am, but the locals and police were called in on time to extinguish the fire near the fence before it spread to the main palace.

Mr Vicent Ssekate, the spokesman of Savannah police region, said the fire did not spread to the palace houses. "We have started an investigation and have deployed at the palace to ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again," Mr Ssekate said yesterday.

The arson incident comes days before pro-Mengo youth started rehabilitating the palace.

There are fears that the incident could spark tension between Buganda and Baruuli Cultural Group loyalists in area.

In May 2015, Buganda loyalists constructed the structures in preparation for Kabaka's visit to Buluuli County to launch Masaza Football Cup, which is a kingdom counties football tournament.

Kabaka Mutebi's palace is located in Nakasongola District, which the Baruuli Cultural Group led by their leader Ssabaluuli Mwogeza Butamanya claims to be under their leadership.They are also demanding secession from Buganda Kingdom.

According to the Constitution, Nakasongola District is in Buluuli County is under the control of Buganda Kingdom.

Pro-Ssabaluuli people have always demanded the demolition of the palace saying they aren't under the leadership of Buganda King Ronald Mutebi.

Threats to attack on Buganda- managed property in the restive districts of Nakasongola and Kayunga have been growing.

Recently, youth loyal to the leader of Banyala Cultural Group, Maj Baker Kimeze, attacked and took over Bugerere County headquarters from Buganda loyalists. Efforts by Buganda kingdom to get back the headquarters has been in vain.

