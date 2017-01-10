Uganda: Kigezi Diocese Gets New Bishop

Rukungiri — The Rt Rev Benon Magezi was yesterday enthroned Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese replacing Bishop Patrick Tugume Tusingwire who retired at the mandatory age of 65.

The colourful ceremony was attended by hundreds of local Christians, retired and serving bishops as well as clerics from Kenya and UK.

Archbishop Stanley Ntagali presided over the ceremony that took place at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano.

The Rt Rev Magezi becomes the fifth bishop of North Kigezi that was founded in 1987. The diocese covers Rukungiri District.

"The Church of North Kigezi stems from the great East African Revival Movement. We are following in the footsteps of great men and women who accepted the Lord, lived a life of repentance and renewal and transformed the lives of many," said Bishop Magezi, promising, among others, to promote evangelism, formal education, theological and Christian education, health and water services.

Bishop Emeritus Tugume said he will be available to mentor and counsel the new bishop.

The Christians, led by Businessman Ben Kavuya and Gen Jim Muhwezi, donated a Land Cruiser worth Shs83m to Bishop Tugume.

Bridge

Archbishop Ntagali asked Bishop Magezi to respect Christians and the church and always be the bridge between government and the church.

"We have enjoyed a cordial relationship between the church and the government, which you need to embrace and unite the Christians at all costs," said Archbishop Ntagali.

Bishop David Murithi Ireri, the Embu Diocese Bishop in Kenya, asked Christians to pray for the end of controversies in the church.

"We are seeing the church degenerating into politics, we are seeing conflicts cropping up among religious leaders as if we do not pray for ourselves, our church and our families, we need to pray for the church. How can an election of a bishop create controversy?" he said while delivering his sermon.

Cradle of revival

President Museveni in a message read for him by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, said Rukungiri is the cradle of revival, and asked the church to also spread the gospel of prosperity and improvement of household income. President Museveni donated a vehicle to the Bishop.

Retirement

Meanwhile, Gen Otafiire, said President Museveni will follow constitutional provisions to retire.

Responding to Rukungiri Municipality MP Mr Roland Mugume Kaginda, who asked him to deliver a message to President Museveni that he hand should hand over (office) peacefully and allow a smooth transition, Gen Otafiire said there is no need to "grieve" about Museveni's retirement since his time to retire will be constitutionally catered for."

"The question of retirement and peaceful hand over my colleague Hon Kaginda has talked about; Bishop Tugume has retired because the constitution of Church Of Uganda commands so. When the command of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda calls upon us, we shall not be found wanting."

President Museveni, 72, will be ineligible to stand in 2021 when his current term expires because the Constitution currently bars anyone of 75 years and above from contesting for the presidency.

Bishop Magezi

Profile. He was born on 24, 1960, and raised in Bwanda village, Buhunga Sub-county in Rukungiri District. His mother died when he was about two years old. Magezi grew up under care of his step- mother whom he says is the inspiration to his Christian life. He went to Kashenyi Primary School and later Jinja College for his O-Level.

Work. He enrolled at Bishop Barham College 1n 1989 for a certificate in Theology. He was posted to Nyakagyeme parish in 1999, later Kyatoko and Rumbugu parishes in Rukungiri before returning to school in 2008. He studied Bachelor of Theology at Uganda Christian University Mukono graduating in 2010. After his graduation, he was made the North Kigezi Diocesan Treasurer and later a Canon of the Church of Uganda until he was elected bishop of the same diocese on August 23, 2016. He is married to Ms Gladys Magezi and they have five children.