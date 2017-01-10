9 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Auctioneer Urged to Go 'National'

Dar es Salaam City Mayor Mr Isaya Mwita has asked Tambaza Auction Mart to be more innovative and focused in its services while serving Tanzanians.

The remark was made in the city over the weekend while the firm was marking its 13th year in business since its establishment, where Mr Mwita challenged them to consider expanding their services countrywide.

He further commended the firm for a number of achievements it has so far recorded in the city, saying: "Tanzania has now become competitive, thus it was high time you embraced innovation, hard work and professionalism for more tenders countrywide.

" The mayor hinted that his institution will accord them maximum cooperation as it has proved to be one of the best firms in business and likely to spread wings to other parts of the country. He equally urged its workers to be more professional and show high degree of commitment in their daily chores.

"You have done a commendable job for the past 13 years and employed so many Tanzanians.

But this is not enough, consider expanding your presence in the country, I wish one day the number of your employees reaches 3,000," he pointed out.

On his part, Tambaza Auction Mart Managing Director Mr Abdallah Hamza Abeid said that since they started business way back in 2003, his company has earned more trust from the public for being hardworking especially among various public institutions, agencies, private sector and individuals.

