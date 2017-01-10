Tanzania: Court of Appeal Insists, Throws Out Case of Ex - Dawasco Boss

Former Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasco) senior officer, Stephen Mashaka has lost an appeal where he sought to challenge termination of his employment services as Director of Transport and Supplies.

In the case, Justices Bernard Luanda, Kipenka Mussa and Richard Mziray had ruled against the director after observing the appeal he had lodged at the lower courts as incompetent for he had first failed to apply for leave or permission of the court.

"The repealed Industrial Act, which governed the proceedings giving rise to this appeal did not provide otherwise and, that being so, an appeal to this court could only rely on the leave of the High Court or that of the Court of Appeal," they observed.

Upholding a ground of objection raised by the counsel for Dawasco over hearing of the appeal in question, the justices had this to say: "This appeal is indeed incompetent for lack of requisite leave and, accordingly, we are left with no other option than to strike it out as we hereby do." Mr Mashaka, the appellant in the appeal, was an employee of Dawasco till February 7, 1997 when his services were terminated on account of redundancy.

Dissatisfied by the termination, the appellant complained to the Commissioner for Labour, who in turn constituted a trade dispute.

The dispute between the parties was referred to the defunct Industrial Court of Tanzania for its determination. Before the Industrial Court, the trade dispute was heard before the then Deputy Chairperson Ibrahim Mipawa, but now a judge at the High Court, who upon deliberation found no justifiable cause.

He found nowhere to revise the decision of the employer when he pronounced his verdict on October 6, 2004. Aggrieved by the verdict, the appellant instituted revisional proceedings before a full bench of the Industrial Court where he again lost the case.

Undaunted, the appellant preferred an appeal before the High Court, but upon consideration his quest was once again unsuccessful. It was at that point in time when the appellant decided to cross over to the Court of Appeal for further adjudication of his case.