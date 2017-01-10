9 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court of Appeal Insists, Throws Out Case of Ex - Dawasco Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustine Kapama

Former Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasco) senior officer, Stephen Mashaka has lost an appeal where he sought to challenge termination of his employment services as Director of Transport and Supplies.

In the case, Justices Bernard Luanda, Kipenka Mussa and Richard Mziray had ruled against the director after observing the appeal he had lodged at the lower courts as incompetent for he had first failed to apply for leave or permission of the court.

"The repealed Industrial Act, which governed the proceedings giving rise to this appeal did not provide otherwise and, that being so, an appeal to this court could only rely on the leave of the High Court or that of the Court of Appeal," they observed.

Upholding a ground of objection raised by the counsel for Dawasco over hearing of the appeal in question, the justices had this to say: "This appeal is indeed incompetent for lack of requisite leave and, accordingly, we are left with no other option than to strike it out as we hereby do." Mr Mashaka, the appellant in the appeal, was an employee of Dawasco till February 7, 1997 when his services were terminated on account of redundancy.

Dissatisfied by the termination, the appellant complained to the Commissioner for Labour, who in turn constituted a trade dispute.

The dispute between the parties was referred to the defunct Industrial Court of Tanzania for its determination. Before the Industrial Court, the trade dispute was heard before the then Deputy Chairperson Ibrahim Mipawa, but now a judge at the High Court, who upon deliberation found no justifiable cause.

He found nowhere to revise the decision of the employer when he pronounced his verdict on October 6, 2004. Aggrieved by the verdict, the appellant instituted revisional proceedings before a full bench of the Industrial Court where he again lost the case.

Undaunted, the appellant preferred an appeal before the High Court, but upon consideration his quest was once again unsuccessful. It was at that point in time when the appellant decided to cross over to the Court of Appeal for further adjudication of his case.

Tanzania

Alarm As 21 Million Livestock Face Starvation

As the drought scare continues in several parts of the country, the meteorological agency has revealed areas that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.