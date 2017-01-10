9 January 2017

Tanzania: 'Nightmare' As Villagers Buy Bucket of Water At 1,000/-

By Peti Siyame

Mlele — About 29,000 residents of Majimoto village at Mamba Division in Mlele District, Katavi Region are in severe shortage of water to the extent of buying a bucket of the liquid at 1,000/-.

Report from the area shared with the 'Daily News' showed that water that is commonly fetched in the village is drawn from Majimoto hot spring, but is unsuitable for human consumption because it has a lot of volcanic ashes, besides having unpleasant taste and smell.

According to Majimoto Ward Councillor, Mr Nyangoso Serengeti, who is also Mpimbwe Council Chairman, the residents of the area have been suffering for so many years without any alternative to provide them with safe and clean water. He said that the residents as a result are forced to walk a distance of seven kilometers to the neighbouring Mamba village to draw water especially women and children. "Majimoto hot water spring is the only source of water we have at Majimoto village for all sorts of domestic purposes including washing clothes, utensils and cooking.

But it is not safe for drinking," he pointed out. He said that the situation has forced cyclists fetching the liquid from the neighbouring village to sell it locally to other villagers at 1,000/- a bucket. But for the poor, he said that they are forced to drink it since affording 1,000/- per bucket for an ordinary household is expensive.

"However, the good news we have is that Mpimbwe Council has started to construct two big water tanks and pipe fresh water from Mamba village at a cost of about 500m/-," he Mr Serengeti said.

A resident from Majimoto village, Ms Salome Katumbo told the 'Daily News' that apart from the local water containing a lot of volcanic ashes, though they use it for washing of clothes, cooking, its particles also take about 48 hours to settle down.

When contacted for more details, 'water experts' said that volcanic ashes also consist of tiny jagged pieces of rocks and glasses, and it is highly abrasive, mildly corrosive, and conducts electricity when wet.

They said that it does not totally dissolve in water, and can be spread of a large area by the wind. The 'experts' also pointed out that It can contaminate water and damage its metallic containers.

