9 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Left With a Baby, Axes Infant to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 30 year old mentally challenged woman last week fatally struck her sister's two year old daughter who had been left in her care.

Arleta Masuku of Batanai Bvute Village in Mberengwa was left with two children, Tanaka and Praise, by her young sister Lundisi, who had gone to plough the fields.

Tanaka later went to fetch water with an aunt, Priviledge Zhou, at a nearby river leaving Praise with Arleta at home.

"The aunt later went to fetch water from a nearby river in the company of Tanaka leaving Arleta at home with Praise who was asleep at the time," part of a police press release read.

"They found Arleta playing with an axe while Praise had a deep cut on the right wrist and was lying in a pool of blood on the ground."

Midlands provincial spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, urged members of the public to put mentally ill people on medication and to always monitor their movements.

Zimbabwe

Deputy Minister Gandawa Says Arrest 'Unlawful'

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa yesterday said he was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.