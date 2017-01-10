Zimbabwe: Mental Patient Left With a Baby, Axes Infant to Death

A 30 year old mentally challenged woman last week fatally struck her sister's two year old daughter who had been left in her care.

Arleta Masuku of Batanai Bvute Village in Mberengwa was left with two children, Tanaka and Praise, by her young sister Lundisi, who had gone to plough the fields.

Tanaka later went to fetch water with an aunt, Priviledge Zhou, at a nearby river leaving Praise with Arleta at home.

"The aunt later went to fetch water from a nearby river in the company of Tanaka leaving Arleta at home with Praise who was asleep at the time," part of a police press release read.

"They found Arleta playing with an axe while Praise had a deep cut on the right wrist and was lying in a pool of blood on the ground."

Midlands provincial spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, urged members of the public to put mentally ill people on medication and to always monitor their movements.