9 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Restrains Son From Assaulting His Wife, Head Butted and Stoned

A man here has appeared in court for hitting his father with stones and damaging window panes of his father's house after the latter had tried to restrain him from assaulting his wife.

Tatenda Mabhena, 25, of Athlone suburb head butted his father Clifford Mabhena before throwing stones at him after the latter had restrained him from assaulting his wife.

Prosecutors told the court this Monday that on October 23 last year in Athlone suburb at around 1.30AM, Tatenda came home and proceeded to the spare bedroom where his wife was sleeping.

The two (Tatenda and his wife) started quarrelling resulting in senior Mabhena being woken up by the noise.

When Tatenda was about to hit his wife Mabhena grabbed his son who turned on him and head butted him once on the left eye.

"When the complainant forced him out of the house accused became violent and picked stones which he threw at the complainant hitting his left thigh," prosecutors said.

"Complainant sustained a swollen red eye and a swelling left thigh and was medically examined."

Prosecutors further said that Tatenda proceeded to throw stones at the house damaging four window panes worth $30 in the process.

A report was made at the police station leading to Tatenda's arrest.

