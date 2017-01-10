NAMIBIA's national cricket team left for Dubai on Monday to participate in the inaugural Desert T20 which kicks off this weekend.

The world's top eight Associate nations were invited to participate in the tournament, but after the withdrawal of Papua New Guinea, Namibia were invited as a late replacement.

As such, Namibia are the lowest ranked team in the tournament and the only team that does not have T20 international status, and to confound matters, they have been drawn in the toughest group.

Namibia will compete in Group A, along with Afghanistan, Ireland and the hosts, UAE, while Group B consists of Scotland, Oman, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

According to the latest T20 world rankings, Afghanistan are the top ranked nation in the tournament at ninth, while the UAE are ranked 14th and Ireland 15th.

Ireland, however, had a disappointing year in the T20 format in 2016, winning just three out of 10 matches, and with a 50-over ODI ranking of 12th in the world, they will start as one of the favourites in Dubai.

In Group B, the Netherlands are ranked 11, Scotland 13, Oman 16 and Hong Kong 17.

Despite being drawn in the toughest group, Namibia have been in fine form of late and will be out to cause an upset or two.

They have excelled in the Cricket South Africa Provincial One-Day Challenge, winning their last four matches and are currently on top of the log in their group.

The CEO of Cricket Namibia, Donovan Zealand said the team is well prepared and looking forward to the tournament.

"The guys are looking good - they've been back in training since the start of the new year and they are all looking forward to the Desert T20 tournament," he said.

"We have the best teams in our group, but the guys are highly motivated and I think we stand a good chance of going through to the knockout stages," he added.

Namibia's opening match is against UAE on Sunday, 15 January, followed by encounters against Ireland on 17 January and Afghanistan on 19 January.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals on Friday, 20 January, while the final takes place the next day.

The Namibian selectors have named a strong squad of 14 players that has depth in both bowling and batting.

Amongst the batsmen, Stephen Baard, LP van der Westhuizen, Craig Williams, Gerrie Snyman, Sarel Burger and Gerhard Erasmus have all been in fine form of late, while Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Christopher Coombe and the spinner Bernard Scholtz are expected to lead the bowling attack.

JP Kotze and Zayne Green are the two wicketkeepers and are both strong batsmen, while the other players in the squad who will be fighting for places in the starting line-up are Mika Mutumba and Colin Peake.

The team will be coached by Dee Thakur, while the experienced South African coach Eric Simons has joined the squad as a consultant.

Simons previously coached the South African Proteas and currently coaches the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League.

Zealand said that Simons had been appointed on a long term basis and will help Namibia prepare for upcoming challenges over the next few years.

"We have created a new position for him and he will assist our coaching staff on a consultancy basis. He's willing to assist us on the long term and we look forward to working with him," he said.

"T20 cricket will be included in the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2022 and there is a chance that it will also be included for the 2024 Olympic Games, so we have to be prepared if these opportunities come along," he added.