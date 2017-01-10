Namibia: Can Germany Be Made to Pay Up for Namibian Genocide?

analysis

It's known as the "first genocide of the 20th century": the extermination of tens of thousands of Namibian people by the German Empire as punishment for a revolt against colonial rule. Now, their descendants say it's payback time - but domestic and international politics are complicating matters. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Shoot any Herero, with or without a rifle, with or without cattle."

That was the order given by German General Lothar von Trotha to his troops in current-day Namibia in 1905. "I do not accept women or children either: drive them back to their people or shoot them."

A year earlier, the Herero people had attempted an uprising against the German colonial invasion of their land. The resulting fighting had left over 100 German citizens dead. German vengeance, when it arrived, was merciless. Over the course of the next four years, Herero and Nama people were raped, poisoned, shot, and forced into concentration camps. Thousands of their skulls were sent to Germany for racist experiments. An estimated 80% of Herero people were wiped out, together with half the Nama population.

Germany now acknowledges that what happened in Namibia between 1904 and 1908 was indeed "genocide". But that has only been...