West Africa: The Gambia - Ecowas Raises the Alarm Over Mass Emigration

ECOWAS leaders met yesterday in Abuja and raised the alarm over the closure of radio stations, mass exodus of people and general insecurity in The Gambia.

In a last ditch effort to avert crisis in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari with other ECOWAS leaders will meet with President Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday to persuade him to respect the will of the people.

This was the decision reached in Abuja yesterday after the marathon meeting President Buhari had with the President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; President of Senegal, Macky Sall; and former President of Ghana, John Mahama at the Presidential Villa.

Briefing State house correspondence, minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama said the West African leaders agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms with the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia.

According to Onyeama, "‎President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the mediator of the crisis in The Gambia hosted a meeting Monday with certain ECOWAS President's here in the State House.

"Present at this meeting were Presidents of Liberia who is also the chair of the ECOWAS authority, the President of Senegal and His Excellency the former President of Ghana who is also the co-chair mediator with President Buhari.

"Also present were the Presidents of the ECOWAS commission and also the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General who happens to be the head of the UN office for West Africa and the Sahel. They deliberated on the current state of affairs in The Gambia and shared views on the way forward.

"They agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conforms with the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia."

He said the leaders expressed particular concern at the deteriorating situation that has been reported in respect of security in The Gambia in particular, the closure of some of the radio stations and media outfits.

He added that the house arrest that has been taking place and also the refugee situation that is being created with the mass exodus of a large number of people to the interior and to neighbouring countries was a serious cause for concern.