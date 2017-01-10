9 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: China to Expand Cooperation With Zim, Xi Tells Mugabe Harare Must Count On Beijing for Support On Security and Sovereignity Issues

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Yao Dawei/Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in Beijing, capital of China.

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping said on Monday that China was willing to encourage capable companies to invest in Zimbabwe and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Robert Mugabe at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Xi told Mugabe that China appreciates Zimbabwe's support for China on issues related to its core interests and major concerns.

China will continue to back Zimbabwe in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as support the development path chosen by the Zimbabwean people, said Xi.

In December 2015, Xi paid a state visit to Zimbabwe and attended a summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Johannesburg, South Africa, in which he announced a series of plans to enhance China-Africa cooperation.

The outcomes of the summit and the consensus between him and Mugabe on lifting ties are being actively implemented, Xi said, noting the two countries have cooperated in infrastructure, agriculture and other fields.

Recalling Xi's state visit and the successful Johannesburg summit, Mugabe said African countries are actively pushing forward the smooth implementation of the major cooperation plans initiated by Xi at the summit.

Zimbabwe is ready to deepen collaboration with China in infrastructure, agriculture and other areas, he said.

XinhuaZim

Zimbabwe

Armyworm Outbreak Threatens Food Security

Zimbabwe's maize crops could be "completely wiped out" following an outbreak of armyworms in the southern African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.