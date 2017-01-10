5 January 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles' Iconic Supermarket Closes Down - to Be Relocated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Salifa Magnan and Betymie Bonnelame

Victoria — The supermarket of Seychelles Trading Company (STC) in the centre of the capital, Victoria, has closed down and will reopen in a new location later this year, says a top official.

The chief executive of STC, Veronique Laporte, told SNA that the building on Albert Street was deemed unsafe structurally and posed health hazards.

"We realised that the building's infrastructure was deteriorating. We brought in an engineer to take a look at the building, and the report he handed us was shocking," said Laporte.

The STC chief executive added that due to the weakened state of the infrastructure, the business was also having problems with rats.

The building that housed the STC Supermarket in Victoria has always been used as a supermarket and through its history had operated under different names - Richard, Cereco, SMB and lastly STC.

Following a meeting of the STC board, a decision was taken to close the supermarket and rebuild the infrastructure. The supermarket in the meantime will be relocated to the Orion Mall building where the Grocers Supermarket was previously located.

The operation of STC in Orion Mall is expected to start on March 1.

A regular shopper at STC supermarket, Rita Bill told SNA, "It will be a good thing when STC starts operating at Orion Mall. After doing my shopping, I'll just hop on a bus and go home."

Laporte said that although the STC supermarket in Orion Mall will be smaller than the old one, the basic commodities will be available there.

"For those who can use the hypermarket [located at Bois de Rose Avenue], we advise them to do so. Goods at the hypermarket are not more expensive than those in the supermarket. The same thing that is available at the supermarket is available at the hypermarket, plus more," said Laporte.

The hypermarket has a larger parking space as well as a direct bus service available to and from the bus terminal in Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

When building the infrastructure at Albert Street, parking space is one issue that the STC management will tackle.

"We are planning to have underground, rooftop or first-floor parking. The plan is to give our customers a better supermarket - more convenient, more comfortable with wider choices," said Laporte.

The newly built supermarket at Albert Street is expected to open in two years' time.

Seychelles

State Funeral for Former President James Mancham

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, paid his condolences to Mrs Kate Mancham earlier this afternoon at her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.