South Africa: Govt to Help Matrics On Social Grants

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is on Tuesday expected to announce how her department will help the matriculants of 2016 on government grants to study further.

In 2016, the department partnered with the Department of Basic Education and National Student Financial Aid Scheme to ensure that poor and vulnerable pupils who passed matric could get funding to study.

Of the 188 687 grant recipients who wrote the 2016 matric exams, 173 085 were receiving child support grants, 14 926 foster child grants, and 676 care dependency grants.

Source: News24