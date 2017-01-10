9 January 2017

South Africa: Limpopo Rhino Poaching Case Postponed

The case against three men who were found in possession of a rhino horn in Limpopo over the weekend was postponed in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Deon and Nick van Deventer, aged 48 and 51 respectively, and Onwand Muchagowa, 34, appeared briefly in court on Monday morning.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said that members of the Limpopo Endangered Species Unit had followed up on information about the suspects attempting to sell a rhino horn in the Makhado area on Friday.

"The members subsequently spotted the vehicle. The suspects in the vehicle realised that they were being followed and sped off after throwing a wrapped object from their vehicle," Mojapelo said.

One police vehicle stopped and officers retrieved the object, while the other vehicle followed the suspects. They found that it was a rhino horn.

Police later arrested the three men.

Mojapelo said it was suspected that the horn may be connected to an incident of poaching where a rhino and her calf were shot and dehorned in the Witpoort area.

The case was postponed to Monday, January 16, for further investigation.

