A HARARE businessman who tried to have fraud charges against the deputy minister of higher and tertiary education unlawfully dropped has been arrested.

Malvern Chimutashu was charged with obstruction of the course of justice after he purportedly tried to cover up abuse of Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) funds by Godfrey Gandawa.

In July last year, Wisebone director, Walter Chasara, reported an alleged case of fraud to the Zimbabwe Anticorruption Commission with Gandawa as one of the accused persons.

The state alleges that he then wrote a statement.

End of July the same year to September 7, Chimutashu met Chasara and persuaded him to withdraw the charge.

Court heard Chimutashu went on to create an affidavit in the name of Chasara purporting that Chasara had made a false report to Zacc.

The affidavit was disassociating Chasara from being the key witness in the fraud case.

His affidavit also indicated that Chasara was allegedly coerced to make a report at Zacc.

Chasara was promised an unspecified amount of money in the event that he signed the affidavit.

Court heard that Chasara again reported the issue at Zacc.

On September 7, Chimutashu then brought the affidavit to Chasara for him to sign.

They met at Avondale shopping centre and Chimutashu was arrested by Zacc officers while handing the affidavit over to Chasara.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube is presiding over the case while Michael Reza is prosecuting.

Chimutashu is out on bail and will be back in court on January 16.