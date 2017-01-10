NAMIBIAN players had mixed results on the opening day of the ITF CAT Southern Africa Championships which started in Windhoek on Monday.

With close to 140 of southern Africa's top junior players in action, the competition was tough as players from 12 countries battled it out at the Nampol and Central Tennis Club's courts.

In the Boys u14 category, Namibia's top player Connor van Schalkwyk was far too strong for Hedviges Tuluca of Angola as he won the match 6-0, 6-0.

Van Schalkwyk, who is on a tennis scholarship at the ITF Centre in Morocco, and had specially come down for the tournament to represent his country, said he was confident of winning the tournament.

"I think I can win my age group. My strongest opposition will come from the South African players Connor Kruger, Andreas Scott and Rohan Loubser, but I've beaten Andreas and Rohan before and am closing the gap on Connor," he said.

In December, Connor won three tournaments in South Africa, while he won a doubles competition at his first European tournament in Austria last year.

Connor Kruger comfortably beat Namibia's Albertus Brinkmann 6-0, 6-2, while Rohan Loubser thrashed Daulo Binga of Angola 6-0, 6-0.

Diken de Jongh also won his first match, beating Hyden Loffler of Swaziland 6-3, 6-3, but Namibia's other players in the Boys u14 category all lost their matches.

Maans Steenkamp lost 6-4, 6-4 to Batsomi Marobella of Botswana, after leading 4-1 in the second set, but then throwing the match away as he lost his concentration, while Josh Barnard lost 6-2, 6-2 to Denzel Sheetsho of Botswana.

In the Boys u16 category, Connor van Schalkwyk's older brother Codie got off to a good start with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win against Henrique Matondo of Angola. Codie has also been in good form of late, winning two tournaments in South Africa last month and is a strong contender for a medal in the u16 Boys category.

Namibia's other participants in the u16 boys category however lost all their matches.

Risto Shikongo lost 6-1, 6-1 to Anesu Kwirirai of Zimbabwe, Gerhard Barnard lost 6-1, 6-1 to Joao Neves of Angola, and Yed Malan lost 4-6, 7-6, 10-3 to Lerato Mathibela of Lesotho. Malan was in a strong position to win the match when he led 5-2 in the second set but a lack of concentration and confidence gave the initiative to Mathibela.

Another Namibian medal hopeful, Gina Moolman got off to a strong start in the Girls u16 category, after beating Vimbai Moyo of Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-1.

In the same category, Megan Lombardt beat Tanzile Dlamini of Swaziland 6-3, 6-1, but lost to Iariniana Tsantaniony of Madagascar 6-0, 6-0.

In the Girls u14 category, Hendrina Apollus beat Emmy Chewe of Zambia 6-2, 6-1, but Elze Stears lost 6-4, 7-6 to Ana Vassilis of Mozambique, while Anna Joone Steenkamp lost 6-2, 6-0 to Daina Nyirenda of Malawi.