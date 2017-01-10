9 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Paper Round - Kolpakalypse Now

Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw have become the two most high-profile Kolpak signings since the system began. They join a handful of teammates over on English shores. Everything from reasons for leaving to how the whole malarkey was handled has been dissected. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The gloriously coined "Kolpakalypse", by Cricinfo's Sri Lankan correspondent Andrew Fernando, hasn't quite taken off on social media as it deserved to, but Kolpak deals are on everyone's lips - or at least their fingertips.

Kyle Abbott's announcement last week that he will take up a Kolpak deal with Hampshire sent South African cricket into a tailspin. Also packing his bags and going was Rilee Rossouw, one of South Africa's standout limited overs players in recent months. They joined the already departed Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Stiaan van Zyl and Colin Ingram and before you could say "exchange rate", David Wiese and Marchant de Lange's names also popped up as potential soon-to-be expats.

On the surface - and for most outsiders - it might look like an exodus of sorts, but is it really?

As the news was just breaking about the imminent departure of two high-profile players, Stuart Hess wrote in The Star that...

