Kampala — Uganda Cranes will be happy with themselves for recovering from a 2-0 defeat to Tunisia and winning their next two games against Slovenia and Slovakia.

Shaban Muhammed scored in the 1-0 win over Slovenia on Friday, and Moses Oloya, Farouk Miya and Geoffrey Massa were on target as the Cranes dispatched Slovakia 3-1 on Sunday.

One thing Fufa were not revealing prior to these games, however, is what kind of national teams Slovenia and Slovakia were presenting.

The two federations will surely have communicated. Slovenia, an improvised 60-minute friendly in Abu Dhabi, was resoundingly a Select XI from that European country.

Slovakia, one of the three Fifa-recognised friendlies including Tunisia last week and Ivory Coast tomorrow, was also primarily a home-based select side. The known Slovak national team players are busy with their clubs. Actually, of the 17 Slovaks that faced Uganda on Sunday, 16 of them were making their debuts.

Majority of them are graduates of the U21s and play their football at home, with only two plying their trade in Poland and one in Austria.

While the two matches admittedly added mileage in Cranes players' legs, Fufa and Cranes would be the first to admit they are not reading much into the results; or so you would imagine.

Tunisia, CIV real deal

Indeed, Tunisia and Ivory Coast - for the obvious reason that they are also preparing for Afcon in Gabon starting this weekend, are the ones Uganda should gauge themselves against. An Ivory Coast side, who also edged Sweden 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday, boasting of the likes of new boy Wilfried Zaha, will surely give Uganda the ultimate mental and physical test. To prepare for the African champions - Ivory Coast - , the Cranes, who are camping at Al Wasl SC in Dubai, played a friendly match against a local side, Masfoot, last night.

Yet Uganda's five domestic players in Gabon do not necessarily translate to UPL being as equally elite. Most of the Cranes players that did not start against Slovakia Select were expected to be given a nod against Masfoot. The match was a late kickoff. Newly crowned Caf Player of the Year based in Africa, Denis Onyango, was expected to get at least 45 minutes of the action according to Micho.

"And on Thursday evening 7pm, we shall play our last practice match in Dubai here at Al Wasl designated for players that will not have played against Ivory Coast so that all 23 are having full match fitness before Friday departure to African Cup of Nations," said Micho.

Uganda open their Afcon campaign against Ghana on January 17. Egypt and Mali complete Group D.

SLOVAKIA -UGANDA LINE UPS

Slovakia XI: Michal Sulla (46 Adam Jakubech), Denis Vavro, Filip Orsula (85 Pavol Safranko), Martin Bukata (70 Miroslav Kacer), Thomas Malec (70 David Guba), Roman Gergel (70 Thomas Huk), Filip Hlohovsky (Captain), Jakub Holubek, Martin Kralik, Michal Skvarka, Juraj Kotula (46 Martin Sulek)

Subs Not Used: Dominik Kruzliak, Jan Krivak, Patrik Misak, Matus Conka, Martin Dubravka

Head Coach: Jan Kozak

Uganda Cranes XI: Robert Odongkara, Nicholas Wadada (63 Denis Guma), Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Awany, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (46 Murushid Jjuuko), Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya (46 Geoffrey Massa), William Luwagga Kizito (82 Godfrey Walusimbi), Farouk Miya (62 Yunus Sentamu), Muhammed Shaban (62' Khalid Aucho)

Subs Not Used: Dennis Onyango, Shafiq Batambuze, Isaac Isinde, Michael Azira, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Salim Jamal

Head coach: Milutin Sredejovic

GROUP A

Gabon, Guinea Bissau Cameroon, Burkina Faso

GROUP B

Algeria, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Tunisia

GROUP C

Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Morocco, DRC

GROUP D

Ghana, Uganda, Egypt, Mali