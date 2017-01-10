Uganda: Adraa Tips Micho On How to Get the Best Out of Shaban

Photo: Daily Monitor

There is a high likelihood that Onduparaka starlet Muhammad Shaban will feature prominently in Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s Afcon plans.

The teenage sensation has already scored a goal in the build up against Slovenia in Dubai on Friday and was impressive in the other trial match against Slovakia on Sunday.

Shaban's coach at Onduparaka, Leo Adraa, says Micho can get the best out of Shaban if he trusts him with starting some matches (possibly against Ghana and Mali).

"The role of a striker is to score goals and that's what Shaban was born to do," Adraa told Daily Monitor yesterday.

"It is not by accident that he is in the final team. If the coach employs him in the central position and he assists, the goals will come in plenty," added.

Under Adraa and his deputy Livingstone Mbabazi, the Onduparaka skipper has netted eight times in the league as the Caterpillars cruised to third on the table.

Worth noting is that Shaban's brilliance has shone most in big games against the likes of Vipers, KCCA and Villa.

Former Onduparaka coach Allan Kabonge, now with Fufa Big League side Masavu aslo adds to Adraa's belief in Shaban's ability.

"I instilled in him a fighting character and ability to rise up on big occasions. Micho should start him in some games and if he starts on the bench, he should get at least 30 minutes of play," Kabonge revealed.

He says Shaban should be integrated into the senior team gradually just like Ghana did to West Ham striker Andre Ayew.

"I'm very sure Shaban will be taken up by scouts after the tourney because the world is going to see what a great he is," Kabonge who unearthed other Cranes stars Murushid Juuko, Nicholas Wadada and Denis Guma said. Like his successor Adraa, Kabonge believes that Shaban should come ahead of Geoffrey Sserunkuuma and Yunus Sentamu for Geoffrey Massa backup.

WRITER'S OPINION ON SHABAN

New kid on the block. So captivating is the lad that he has already divided opinion in the football fraternity by beating pundits' favourite Onyango to the Fufa Airtel Award last year. Yes, Onyango deserved it but he quickly noted the skill and bright future of the Onduparaka starlet in his post award speech. With eight jaw dropping goals in the UPL so far, Micho found it irresistible not to include him in the attacking department. Though still a rough diamond, the 19-year-old is tipped to impress if accorded playing time.