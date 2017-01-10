Kampala — If Uganda Cranes' goalkeeper Denis Onyango is to get a second name, that name should be '2016'.

Simply because all that he could have won in a professional career that extends to over a decade has come his way in 2016.

From winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa to winning the Caf Championship League medal with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Onyango was last week voted by the continental body as the best footballer based on the African continent and named as goalkeeper for the 2016 Caf Dream Team. Yesterday at Lugogo Tennis Club, Onyango was voted by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), the male footballer of year. Onyango was nominated alongside Rugby Sevens player Phillip Wokorach and Paralympics athlete David Emong for the 2016 Sports Personality of the year award.

"It's an inspiring thing to be voted footballer of the year in a year I believed I achieved so much as an individual but also with my club and country," Onyango told Daily Monitor from Dubai where the Cranes are camping ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

"To be nominated for sports personality of the year alongside quality sportsmen who also stood out and achieved for the country, is a humbling gesture and I don't take lightly," Onyango added. David Emong was Uganda's only representative at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and scooped a silver medal in the men's T46 1500m final.

It was Uganda's first ever medal and a huge improvement from Emong's display four years ago when he finished fourth at the London Paralympics. Philip Wokorach currently the face of Ugandan rugby, had a stellar 2016 for both Hima Cement Heathens and the Rugby Cranes Sevens

When no one gave the Rugby Cranes Sevens a chance at the Africa Cup in September, Wokorach stood tall as they beat the much fancied Kenya and Namibia to win a first continental title.

NOMINEES FOR TOP AWARD

Denis Onyango (Football)

David Emong (Athletics, Paralympian)

Philip Wokorach (Rugby)

Team of the year

Uganda Cranes, Rugby Cranes 7s, C. Oilers

Sporting event of 2016

National Open Pool Open, Uganda Open

OTHER INDIVIDUAL AWARDS WINNERS

Badminton

M: Brian Kasirye F: Shamim Bangi

Pool Table

M: Sula Matovu F: Vickie Namuyanja

Golf

M: Ronald Otile F: Flavia Namakula

Athletics

M: David Emong F: Juliet Chekwel

Chess

M: Harold Wanyama F: Joyce Kabengano

Cricket

M: Henry Ssennyondo F: S. Nampiina

Handball

M: Felix Mukunzi F: M. Namuwaya

* Best federation & legendary award tbc.