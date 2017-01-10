Kenya Simbas Target Reclaiming Africa Cup

Nairobi — The year 2017 promises to be busy for the Kenya Simbas with eight fixtures potentially lined up for the Jerome Paarwater's side.

Six fixtures are already confirmed, starting with the Elgon Cup first leg away to Uganda on Saturday 10 June with the return leg a fortnight later doubling up as the opening round of the Africa Cup Division 1A.

The Africa Cup has been expanded and will be a six team affair in 2017, Senegal and Tunisia incorporated into the competition alongside Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

They will play four Africa Cup fixtures over successive weekends in July, starting with two home fixtures against Tunisia (July 8) and Senegal (July 15) before winding up their campaign away to Zimbabwe (July 22) and Namibia (July 29).

Kenya Rugby Union Director of Rugby and acting CEO Thomas Odundo further disclosed that the team could host a two match test series against Hong Kong in Nairobi in late August.

"This is still under discussion and subject to confirmation from both the Kenyan and Hong Kong unions."

He also clarified that Kenya would not be pursuing Currie Cup participation, saying, " We do have a busy itinerary with all these matches potentially lined up, and they will serve as adequate preparation for the team as we eventually channel our focus to the Rugby World Cup qualifiers which will be played in 2018."

Kenya Simbas confirmed 2017 fixtures

Uganda v Kenya - Kampala, Saturday 10 June (Elgon Cup 1st leg)

Kenya v Uganda - Nairobi, Saturday 24 June (Africa Cup/Elgon Cup 2nd leg)

Kenya v Tunisia - Nairobi, Saturday 8 July (Africa Cup)

Kenya v Senegal - Nairobi, Saturday 15 July (Africa Cup)

Zimbabwe v Kenya - Harare, Saturday 22 July (Africa Cup)

Namibia v Kenya - Windhoek, Saturday 29 July (Africa Cup)