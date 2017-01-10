Uganda: Setting Doctors' Fee Guidelines a Great Move

editorial

News, as this newspaper reported yesterday, that the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council has come up with guidelines on consultation fees to be paid by patients to doctors could never have come at a better time.

For several years now, patients - many of whom without a proper means of survival - have been blindly paying, at times through their noses, just to meet a doctor let alone get treatment for even minor illnesses. And as the new guidelines report notes: "Different practitioners charge up to five times higher than others yet there is hardly any correlation between cost and quality... ", we feel regulating the fees is a great idea in itself.

Much as the new proposals show higher rates for many categories of consultations compared with the current ones, we think - just like Dr Nathan Kenya-Mugisha - that making patients aware of what charges await them across the board is paramount.

The next disease, then, that the stakeholders should diagnose is the medical fees that practitioners are charging for treatment at various hospitals and medical facilities.

For instance, just between August and September last year, two popular hospitals - the International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and St Francis Hospital Nsambya - were in the eye of a storm for detaining patients who failed to meet bills.

At IHK, the patient, Mr Patrick Obiga, who was admitted to the hospital after an accident, even went to court after he paid Shs20 million of the required Shs39 million but was still not allowed to leave the facility.

On the other hand, St Francis Hospital, Nsambya couldn't let go 17-year-old John Basalirwa, a fishmonger from Kayunga District, who failed to pay Shs4.3 million after a crocodile left him without an arm.

The medical council and other stakeholders, therefore, should set guidelines for general medical fees to avoid such embarrassment. For instance, they should propose criteria upon which hospitals can use to determine how much a patient pays for particular treatment factoring in the specialty of doctor needed, the kind of medicine used, facilities and any other requirement or expenditure.

So, patients will have wholesome information; the highest and lowest they can pay for a consultant, how much a given ailment will cost and what they should pay for postmortem in case of death.

Otherwise, giving practitioners the liberty to charge whatever they wish, is sickening and exposes patients to exploitative service providers.