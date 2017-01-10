South Africa: New Year's Resolution - Don't Bother Dieting

opinion

I'm no fan of new year's resolutions. Usually, the determination peters out within weeks, leaving you depressed and back at square one by February. But my favourite book of 2016 has a doozy: most diets are bunk, so don't bother. I can steel myself for that.

There's something symbolic about new year which conceals the awkward fact that it is an entirely arbitrary date, determined not by science, but by convention. There's no rational reason January 1 should signify anything important, nor that 2017 is a meaningful number, being based on a dating system that was established 525 years after the birth of the founder of Christianity occurs in inaccurate and disputed histories.

Jews celebrate what passes for new year, Rosh Hashanah, on some date between September 5 and October 5, ostensibly commemorating the creation of Adam and Eve but more likely coinciding with the beginning of the harvest season in ancient times.

The Chinese new year falls on the first new moon of the lunar year, between January 21 and February 21. In Iran, the new year starts on March 20 or 21, coinciding with the spring equinox. Muslims follow a lunar calendar amounting to 354 days, so their...