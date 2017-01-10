South Africa: Anti-Hijacking Training for Western Cape Paramedics

Western Cape health department paramedics are getting anti-hijacking training after a crew was robbed while attending to a patient in Khayelitsha in December.

"We have introduced situational awareness training, including anti-hijacking training, for all staff and we also have targeted training around hotspots and incident management," department spokesperson Zimkhitha Mquteni said in a statement on Monday.

In a separate incident on Monday, a group of armed men attacked paramedics employed by Cape Flats-based private ambulance service Melomed24. They were taking a colleague to Athlone at the time.

Mquteni said paramedics had to get a police escort to enter certain areas.

"Our paramedics cannot attend to a call in an area deemed a red zone. They must get an escort from the South African Police Service."

Ambulance windows had been tinted and covered with a smash-and-grab safety film.

Mquteni said paramedics had been targeted 80 times between September 2015 and September 2016.

Source: News24