Nigeria: Buhari Sacks Obaze, Orders Reconstitution of FRC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate removal and replacement of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Mr Jim Obaze.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The presidential spokesman said President Buhari also approved the reconstitution of the board of the council.

Shehu said Buhari had appointed a chairman and a new Executive Secretary for the council.

According to him, the new council, as approved by the president, has Mr Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman.

"Mr. Sulaiman was a former Managing Partner/Director of Arthur Anderson and later, Accenture. He is a Chartered Accountant and a product of the University of Lagos and Harvard Business School," he stated.

Shehu said President Buhari had also approved the appointment of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai as the executive secretary of the council.

He said: "Mr. Asopokhai is a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria. He is a product of the University of Lagos and the University of Pretoria."

Shehu said Buhari had also instructed the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to invite the 19 federal ministries, departments and agencies as well as private sector organisations specified in the FRC Act to nominate members of the board of the council.