Nigeria: Ganduje Backs Age 18 Yrs Bar for Marriage

Kano state governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has backed moves to ensure girls spend more years in school, increasing their chances of ensuring better futures for themselves.

In talks with United Nations Population Fund executive director, Babatunde Osotimehin, Ganduje called for "public enlightenment so that the age for marriage is shifted at least to 18."

He said the move to peg an age had challenges that were not necessarily religious but required legal backing.

"We will go for legislation to give it strong backing based on religious injunction so we carry our people along," Ganduje said.

He added that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, named grand patron for women and children's health, was championing the cause.

Osotimehin is visiting Kano and Kaduna in efforts to shore up state government support for interventions that will reduce maternal mortality, improve girl child education, increase investment in girls and promote their rights and access to reproductive health services.

"When it happens in Kano, it happens in Nigeria. If Kano succeeds, Nigeria succeeds," said Osotimehin.

"We should work toward getting girls to go to school and stay in school. A girl who goes to school and stays in school till about 18 is a better mother than a girl who has a child at 10," he said.