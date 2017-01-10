10 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ganduje Backs Age 18 Yrs Bar for Marriage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judd-Leonard Okafor

Kano state governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has backed moves to ensure girls spend more years in school, increasing their chances of ensuring better futures for themselves.

In talks with United Nations Population Fund executive director, Babatunde Osotimehin, Ganduje called for "public enlightenment so that the age for marriage is shifted at least to 18."

He said the move to peg an age had challenges that were not necessarily religious but required legal backing.

"We will go for legislation to give it strong backing based on religious injunction so we carry our people along," Ganduje said.

He added that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, named grand patron for women and children's health, was championing the cause.

Osotimehin is visiting Kano and Kaduna in efforts to shore up state government support for interventions that will reduce maternal mortality, improve girl child education, increase investment in girls and promote their rights and access to reproductive health services.

"When it happens in Kano, it happens in Nigeria. If Kano succeeds, Nigeria succeeds," said Osotimehin.

"We should work toward getting girls to go to school and stay in school. A girl who goes to school and stays in school till about 18 is a better mother than a girl who has a child at 10," he said.

Nigeria

Kebbi Records 115 Cases of Missing Children

Kebbi State recorded 115 cases of missing children last year, the state Director of Sharia, Abubakar Muhammad Lamne has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.