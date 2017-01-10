Nigeria: Senate Debates S/Kaduna, Ban On Cars Today

The Senate will today debate the lingering violence in southern part of Kaduna State and the ban on importation of cars through land borders.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Bashir Garbai (APC, Borno) told our correspondent in an interview yesterday.

He said the motion on the incessant attack in southern Kaduna sponsored by Senator Danjuma La'ah (PDP, Kaduna) and the one on ban of importation of cars through land borders sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano) have been listed on the order paper of today.

"We are also going to consider a motion on the flights delay, cancellation of flights, hike in air fares and temporary closure of Abuja airport following the outcry by stakeholders," he said.

Garbai also said the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on the screening of President Muhammadu Buhari nominee for the office of the Auditor General for the Federation, Mr Anthony Ayine would be laid today.

The Upper Chamber, according to Garbai would also consider the confirmation of Vice Chairman and commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) today.