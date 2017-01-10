Uganda: UPDF - Muhoozi in, Wamala and Kainerugaba 'Out'

Reports just in indicate that changes have been made in the leadership of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF). The top job has been handed to Maj Gen David Muhoozi, formerly head of the land forces.

The reshuffle and promotions made by Commander in Chief President Yoweri Museveni late Monday, the report says, will see Chief of Defence Forces Gen Katumba Wamala moved out of the military to become Minister of State for Works, while the head of the powerful Special Forces Command Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba becomes the Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations. (See full list at bottom)

Eight hours after the news broke, the UPDF Spokesman Paddy Ankunda confirmed in a tweet that there had been changes in the UPDF, including a new CDF, promising to give details later. "Changes are normal and good for institutional growth," he said via @defenceuganda.

Still on twitter, Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba retweeted congratulation messages soon after.

The changes

Maj Gen David Muhoozi new CDF. Promoted to General.

Maj Gen Mbadi new Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba new Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations.

Lt Col Don Nabaasa promoted to Colonel, moved to head Commander Special Forces Commander.

Lt Gen Charles Angina new Deputy commander Operation Wealth Creation

Brigadier Peter Elweru promoted to Maj gen, and now Commander Land Forces.

Brig Okiding Commander Field Artillery.

Brigadier Charles Bakahumura Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

Brig Mugyenyi Commander Air Defence.

Lt Col Abel Kandiho CMI boss

