10 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Amnesty Office to Establish 10,000 Farms, Targets N58bn Annually

The Presidential Amnesty Programme Office says it plans to establish 10,000 farms with an expected total revenue generation capacity of N58billion annually under its agricultural programme for 2017.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator of the programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

According to Boroh, If 10, 000 Ex-agitators are successfully trained to be farm owners, they can employ 40, 000 farm workers and a logistics Processing Value Chain of 30, 000 Jobs across the Niger Delta.

"The impact of this initiative on the economy is that if each of the 10,000 ex-agitators are gainfully trained, they may generate N240 million yearly which will amount to N240 billion. (NAN)

