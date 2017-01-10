10 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Grants Justice Ademola Accelerated Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement A. Oloyede

An FCT High Court yesterday granted a motion filed by a suspended justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola seeking for an abridgement of time in his trial.

Justice Ademola, through his counsel, Dr. Onyinyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) filed the motion on December 16th, 2016 seeking among other things for an accelerated hearing and abridgement of time in the trial.

The trial judge, Justice Jude Okeke, while delivering his ruling Monday noted that since the prosecution did not file an objection to the motion, the court will grant the prayers in the motion. He thereafter adjourned the matter to "January 11th for further arraignment in the event the prosecution files a fresh or amended charges and trial was fixed for January 16, 17&18."

Speaking with court reporters after proceeding, prosecution counsel, Segun Jegede said the trial was supposed to commence on January 18 but the defendant wanted an accelerated hearing and an earlier date for the trial which has been granted by the court. He said the prosecution did not object to the motion because it was in line with Section 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Jegede added that the Federal Government in the amended charge to be filed today will join one Mr. Joe Agi (SAN) to the defendants in the matter. He said the arraignment will go ahead tomorrow as agreed by all counsels.

The Federal Government had last year arraigned Justice Ademola and his wife Olabowale, the Head of Service of Lagos State over charges bordering on gratification and illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition. Both were granted bail on self recognisance to the tune of N100 million.

Nigeria

Kebbi Records 115 Cases of Missing Children

Kebbi State recorded 115 cases of missing children last year, the state Director of Sharia, Abubakar Muhammad Lamne has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.