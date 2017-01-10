Nigeria: Court Grants Justice Ademola Accelerated Hearing

An FCT High Court yesterday granted a motion filed by a suspended justice of the Federal High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola seeking for an abridgement of time in his trial.

Justice Ademola, through his counsel, Dr. Onyinyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) filed the motion on December 16th, 2016 seeking among other things for an accelerated hearing and abridgement of time in the trial.

The trial judge, Justice Jude Okeke, while delivering his ruling Monday noted that since the prosecution did not file an objection to the motion, the court will grant the prayers in the motion. He thereafter adjourned the matter to "January 11th for further arraignment in the event the prosecution files a fresh or amended charges and trial was fixed for January 16, 17&18."

Speaking with court reporters after proceeding, prosecution counsel, Segun Jegede said the trial was supposed to commence on January 18 but the defendant wanted an accelerated hearing and an earlier date for the trial which has been granted by the court. He said the prosecution did not object to the motion because it was in line with Section 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Jegede added that the Federal Government in the amended charge to be filed today will join one Mr. Joe Agi (SAN) to the defendants in the matter. He said the arraignment will go ahead tomorrow as agreed by all counsels.

The Federal Government had last year arraigned Justice Ademola and his wife Olabowale, the Head of Service of Lagos State over charges bordering on gratification and illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition. Both were granted bail on self recognisance to the tune of N100 million.