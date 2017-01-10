Nigeria: Ambode Signs N812.998 Billion Budget, Promises Fiscal Discipline

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has stated that the state government was committed to a prudent management of resources as well as fiscal discipline.

The governor said this yesterday during the signing into law of the 2017 N812.998 billion Appropriation Bill.He said this year's budget was his administration's contract of inclusive governance with Lagosians.

He, therefore, implored the citizens of the state to co-operate with the government by paying their taxes to make the budget work for them. He further advised that they should not pay their taxes to touts or unauthorised persons and channels.

Also, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has signed this year's N183.84 billion budget into law without any adjustment in the total budgetary proposals by the legislators.

Signing the appropriation bill yesterday at the Government House, Maiduguri, Shettima said that the quick passage of budget into law by the state House of Assembly bears the testimony of the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

His words: "The policy thrust of this passed budget was aimed at continuing with the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement programmes initiated in last year's budget of N159 billion."

Ambode, who was optimistic that the national economy, which had been in recession, will rebound, commended members of the state House of Assembly for their forthrightness and speedy consideration and approval of the budget.

"Our goal is to consolidate on the modest milestones recorded in the last 18 months and propel our state to a path of prosperity in line with our four pillars of development plan: infrastructure development, economic development, social development and security and sustainable environment.

"Our government is committed to prudent financial management and equitable allocation of resources for the general good and will ensure proper fiscal discipline in the implementation of this appropriation law," the governor said.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rotimi Olowo, commended the governor for providing the state a working and insightful budget that would impact on the citizens of the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, said that the budget would be funded from a total revenue estimate of N662. 848 billion with the balance of N170.151 billion to be funded through bonds issuance and a combination of internal and external loans.

He disclosed that the state government had proposed to spend N141.692 billion on road infrastructure, which include completion of Abule-Egba overhead bridge, Ajah flyover, massive roads rehabilitation in partnership with the local budgMurtala Muhammed International Airport Road from Oshodi, Agric-Isawo-Owutu-Arepo Road in Ikorodu, Igbe-Igbogbo Phase II-Bola Tinubu Way in Ikorodu, Ijegun-Imore Phase II, Amuwo in Ojo axis, Oke-Oso-Araga-Poka in Epe, Epe-Poka-Majoda and Pen Cinema flyovers.