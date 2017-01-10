South Africa: Three in Court for Abducting 15-Year-Old and Forcing Her Into Marriage

Three men appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly forcefully marrying a 15-year-old girl to a man 11 years her senior, the Eastern Cape Hawks said.

Two of the men, aged 70 and 51, who are the girl's maternal grandfathers, were arrested on Saturday and charged with human trafficking, Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said.

They allegedly deceived the teenager into believing she was being relocated to live with the 51-year-old in order to continue her studies at a high school closer to his home in Ntlaza, Ngqeleni, last Monday.

The two, in fact, allegedly negotiated on behalf of the girl that she would be married to a 26-year-old man using the practice of "ukuthwalwa".

After the Hawks received a tip-off, they found the girl at the man's home, also in Ntlaza. She was immediately moved to a place of safety in Mthatha, Feni said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with abduction and attempted rape.

All three men were out on R200 bail. They were expected back in court on March 2.

Source: News24