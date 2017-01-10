9 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Two Criminals Rescued From Mob Justice After 'Impersonating' Cops

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Malawi reportedly rescued two suspected criminals from mob justice after they impersonated cops at Lirangwe in Blantyre.

According to Nyasa Times, the two suspects had been going around, demanding money from business people. But after they were suspected to be fake cops, the business people went on a rampage and apprehended them.

The mob wanted to "burn them alive" but the police moved to rescue them.

"The two have been arrested on suspicion of impersonating police officers," Southern Region police spokesperson Ramsey Mushani was quoted as saying.

Malawians have often taken the law into their own hands and meted out mob justice after being frustrated by failure of the police to crackdown on some serious crimes.

Suspects of serious crimes such as robbery and albino killings were usually beaten to a pulp before being burnt alive or cudgeled to death.

Last year, the United Nations human rights office in the southern African country expressed concern over the increased number of mob attacks in the southern African country.

It urged government agencies to strengthen the rule of law in order to combat such violence.

Source: News24

Malawi

TB Joshua - 'Fake' Prophets, Pastors 'Worsening' Poverty Levels in Malawi

Nigeria's controversial prophet and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (Scoan), TB Joshua, has reportedly… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.