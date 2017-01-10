Nigeria: Army Warns of Suicide Bombers' New Tactics

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary of suicide bombers, who have devised a new method of carrying out their despicable acts. This is coming as the Borno Police Command said five suicide bombers, a Civilian JTF and two others died in separate attacks at Garki Muna village and Kaleri area of Gwange.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Col. Mustapha Anka, gave the advice yesterday.According to Anka, "Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri. The daughter of Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.

"The public is hereby advised to be wary of strange persons knocking on their doors. Security is a collective responsibility. The public is to engage in neighborhood watch," Anka said.

A statement by the Command's spokesman, Mr. Victor Esuku, said three male suicide bombers died at Garki Muna village when they attempted to infiltrate into Maiduguri.

It also added that two female suicide bombers and two civilians died in the other two attacks in Kaleri.According to the statement, one member of the civilian JTF also died in the process.

A resident, Mallam Ali Gujja, told The Guardian that the Maiduguri attacks in Kaleri occurred when two female suicide bombers sneaked into the community located behind University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital and pretended to be Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) looking for a place to spend the night.