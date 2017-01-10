Kenya: Samburu Residents Say KWS Doing Little to Contain Wild Animals Attacking Them

Samburu residents have threatened to kill rogue elephants that have been attacking them if the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) does not swiftly stop the menace.

Led by Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo, the residents said they will be forced to protect themselves after simultaneous attacks by the animals that have left one person dead and a 15-year-old girl seriously injured over the weekend.

The locals complained of laxity by local KWS officers in discharging their duties and responding to emergencies even after several complains were launched regarding rogue wildlife.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke of Monday evening in Kirimon after visiting the scene where a 45-year-old man was attacked and killed by elephants, Ms Leshoomo said that the attacks have increased as the animals are finding their way into people's homes.

ANIMALS INVADING MANYATTAS

"Elephants, hyenas and zebras are now getting into manyattas where people live and we are asking the wildlife authorities to get out of Maralal and Samburu if they are not ready to control the animals," she said.

She accused KWS of neglecting the 16-year -teenager who is in need of urgent medical attention.

The teenage girl who suffered serious abdomen injuries after the elephant pieced her with its tusk and also broke her ribs from the ordeal is currently admitted in Kijabe Mission Hospital after being referred there by specialists in Nakuru.

Nominated Senator Naisula Lesuuda and Ms Leshoomo cleared her Sh70,000 bill which had accumulated for two days.

The two leaders also called on KWS to speed up compensation for the family as her father is not able to raise funds to foot the bill as he lives in abject poverty.

Residents have vowed to demonstrate against KWS if nothing is done soon.