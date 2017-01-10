South Africa: King Kong Lives Again - Iconic 1950s Musical Revival Set to Be Highlight On SA 2017 Cultural Calendar

analysis

Almost 60 years after its first sensational staging in 1959, South Africa's most significant, influential and iconic "all African jazz opera", King Kong, is set for a 21st Century revival at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town in July. The original production - which featured the cream of South Africa's 1950s musical talent including those of accomplished composer Todd Matshikiza, songstress Miriam Makeba as well as that of legendary instrumentalists Kippie Moeketsi, Sol Klaaste, Mackay Davashe, Jonas Gwangwa and Hugh Masekela - later influenced and shaped post-war R&B, jazz and popular culture across the globe. King Kong is a seminal piece of South African cultural heritage which Fugard Theatre producer Eric Abraham has taken 20 years to secure. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Miriam Makeba was in her mid-20s in 1959 when she was cast as Joyce, owner of Back of The Moon, the most famous shebeen in Sophiatown, in the collaborative jazz opera King Kong which was seen by over 200,000 South Africans of all races as it toured the country between 1959 and 1960.

By then Makeba was already one of the most popular female singers in South Africa, as were many of the other cast members including Nathan Mdledle...