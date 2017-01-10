10 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Labour Court Orders Arrest of KMPDU Officials for Contempt

By Maureen Kakah

A judge has ordered the arrest of doctors' union officials for failing to appear in court for sentencing after being found guilty of contempt.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa on Tuesday asked police to arrest top officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) for skipping the court session.

Judge Wasilwa said there was nothing she could do since the officials had not appeared before her as required.

She asked Kilimani police boss to enforce the order and ensure the officials appear in court.

FOUND GUILTY

Their case will be mentioned on Thursday.

On December 20, the Labour court found KMPDU Chairman Samuel Oroko, Secretary-General Ouma Oluga and others guilty of contempt.

This was after the officials called a nationwide job boycott on December 5 against its orders.

Her judgement followed a suit filed by the Council of Governor who had obtained a court order stopping the industrial action that has entered its fifth week today.

The arrest warrants against the officials come a day after the Council of Governors ordered doctors to resume work on Wednesday or face the sack.

QUALITY HEALTHCARE

The arrest warrants against the union officials come a day after the Council of Governors ordered doctors to resume work on December 11 or face the sack.

But in a quick rejoinder, KMPDU bosses said jail would not scare them in their quest for quality healthcare in Kenya.

They said the arrest warrants amount to intimidation, adding that while they respect the court order, they might appeal the decision.

Speaking at the Railways Club in Nairobi, they accused the government of using courts to intimidate them.

