Uganda: Judith Nassali Helps Women, Girls

interview

Judith Nassali is the National Director for African Women and Girls Organisation in Uganda. Her work involves helping women "walk into self-discovery" and have an optimistic approach towards life.

She says helping people is a passion she always had from way back as a child. "I witnessed my parents as being welcoming to everyone and restoring lost hope to many which made me think of doing the same thing as an adult," she said.

The love to help others relates well with the staunch Catholic families from which Nassali hails. This, she says, also helped her and her siblings to grow in a God-fearing environment that has even followed them on as adults.

Although she first ventured into business; mainly because she studied a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, the desire to help others got her back into working with an organisation that offers a wide range of programmes to women and girls.

The organisation's work areas include self-development programmes that aim to bring out the potential of every woman through the evidence based programmes.

Nassali says her organization also offers stress removal programmes to women and girls for challenges that may emanate from not doing well in social relationships, poor health, and domestic violence problems.

Judith Nassali's lite side

Any three things we don't know about you?

On the face of it, most people take me for a soft woman not knowing I can go for hard and challenging tasks and actually pull them off. I am also assertive when it comes to work.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

The nature of life is bliss. So I relate happiness to good health and being at peace with the surroundings.

What is your greatest fear?

That moment when I can't interface with my family, especially my mother and father.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

At times I am too kind to people who may not even deserve it. Some have unhealthy missions and take my kindness for granted.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Pretence; there are people who pretend to be what they are not yet I get to them whole heartedly.

Which living person do you most admire?

I admire my International Director Dr. Rhona Abrahamson. I admire her heartfelt appreciation for humanity and the flexibility that allows her keep at peace with everyone.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I am a fruits person especially apples; they are things I can buy even without money for food or sugar.

What is your current state of mind?

Being an open-minded person makes me keep at peace always.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

The details and attention people attach to money is immeasurable. There are some people who do whatever it takes to get money thinking that with it, they can fix anything.

On what occasion do you lie?

The lies I tell usually concern my work; if I intend to achieve something, I would lie to doge meeting with people who want to discuss issues that are not related to it.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I am in love with my whole self because I believe that I am perfectly made in the image of God.

Which living person do you most despise?

I can't point to a particular individual but I hate people who deny freedom to others.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Being caring; every good man should be caring to his wife and children.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Having heartfelt feelings to everyone; such women are limited in harming others.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

'Well begun is half done'; it is a phrase I often use to motivate my team to work harder.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My parents.

When and where were you happiest?

I was happiest in 2011 when I got an opportunity to travel out of the country and train for the self development programme. I knew I was going to come back home a transformed person and it gave me another direction of life to transform many lives.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I read less so I wish I could have a talent of reading. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? God gave me the traits I have for a reason. I wouldn't want to change what God chose for me.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I have achieved a lot, especially through my work. Being exposed to all levels of life is one of my greatest achievements. Also, in 2013 we carried out research on vulnerable women who had resorted to prostitution and drugs. As a result, we came up with a programme called transcendental meditation to train these women on how to cope with the challenges. Within a few months, we witnessed tremendous changes with especially those who had lost hope in life as many left the streets and adopted more decent income generating activities. Seeing these women improve their physical and mental ability through self discovery while looking at life in a more optimistic way is something that I consider as my greatest achievement.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I would want to come back as me and birthed by the same parents.

Where would you most like to live?

I am a Ugandan and I feel I can do a lot in my country than from elsewhere.

What is your most treasured possession?

I may not hold onto my parents but if I lost them, I would feel extremely bad. For material things, I attach the greatest value to my Bible.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When someone is underserved and cannot access even the basic necessities in life is the lowest of all suffering.

What is your favorite occupation?

I can't long for anything different from what I am doing. Any job that involves self-development and helping vulnerable people is my thing.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I am a very patient person.

What do you most value in your friends?

Flexibility, welcoming and patience are characteristics that attract me.

Who are your favorite writers?

I still have a very low reading culture.

Who is your hero of fiction?

I am more into the real world.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Nelson Mandela for his selfless fight for freedom of blacks.

Who are your heroes in real life?

The queen of Buganda Kingdom Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda; I appreciate the work she is doing in training and uplifting women and girls.

What are your favorite names?

I love names with good meanings.

What is it that you most dislike?

The tendency by some men to feel being on top of women yet we can do even more than they can.

What is your greatest regret? I had always wanted to be a doctor but the sciences kicked me out at Advanced level in school.

How would you like to die?

I want to die a happy person having witnessed my children grow into prosperous individuals.

What is your motto?

Never give up on anything that adds value to my life.

