South Africa: Tshwane Metro Cop in Court for Murder

A Tshwane metro police officer, who shot dead a metered taxi driver who allegedly tried to run him over during a roadblock, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on a murder charge on Monday.

Constable Takatso Mashego sustained injuries, which proved the driver had provoked him, Eyewitness News reported.

The driver, Tsakani Shimange, 38, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, shortly after Mashego stopped him near the Gautrain station in Hatfield on Saturday.

Mashego's lawyer, Peter Jay, reportedly said his client would challenge the State on the murder charge, and plead not guilty.

"We will deny the fact that he was not provoked. There definitely was a lot of provocation. He was bumped by the deceased's vehicle twice, and has not received any medical treatment," he was quoted as saying.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, had surveillance footage of the incident, which appeared to show the shooting was unprovoked, the broadcaster said.

The matter was postponed to January 13 for a formal bail application.

Despite the fact that the State had announced its intention to oppose bail, Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that it would not oppose the application.

